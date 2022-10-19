Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
It's Wrong, Cabinet Has Power To Question Him: Kejriwal On Showcause Notice To Jasmine Shah

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said it was wrong to issue a showcause notice to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah and asserted that it was the cabinet that has the power to question him.

The Delhi government's planning department on Monday issued a showcause notice to Shah over charges of "misusing public office" by acting as the "official spokesperson" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.

The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. The Aam Aadmi Party had termed the notice "yet another attack on the Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat".

Asked about the showcause notice to Shah, Kejriwal said, "It is wrong. The cabinet has appointed him and it has the power to question him."

Shah had said the Delhi LG has no jurisdiction over the office of the DDCD vice chairman, which is a minister-rank position appointed by the cabinet.

The showcause memorandum has been signed by Vijendra Singh Rawat, the director of the planning department and it shows that it is by the "order and in the name of the Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi".

(Inputs from PTI)

