IRMS Officer Satish Kumar Becomes First Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board

This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said.

Jaya Varma Sinha, who is the current chairperson and CEO of the board, is superannuating on August 31 and Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1. Photo: File image
Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officer Satish Kumar has been appointed as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board, officials said Tuesday.

Jaya Varma Sinha, who is the current chairperson and CEO of the board, is superannuating on August 31 and Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board," a govt order said.

It further added that his appointment is in the apex pay scale (pay level 17 as per the 7th central pay commission).

