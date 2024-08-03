IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF

IPS officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Saturday took over as the Director General, Border Security Force.
Chawdhary was serving as Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal before he was appointed with the additional charge of BSF.
Who Is Daljit Singh Chawdhary?
Daljit Singh Chawdhary is an IPS officer from the 1990 batch, part of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.
Over his 34-year career, he has worked in various roles within Uttar Pradesh and also served on Central Deputation since 2017, as ADG in ITBP and as SDG in CRPF.
He took over as DG SSB on January 23, 2024.
Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, is a well-known marksman and a qualified skydiver.
He has received several prestigious awards, including four Police Medals for Gallantry, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal.
The Border Security Force is the largest Border Guarding Force of the world.