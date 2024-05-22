National

Intense South Kashmir Election Campaign Takes Spiritual Turn

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has accused the National Conference of intimidating people by invoking fear of going against the Pir.

Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mehbooba Mufti (R) with other party members prays outside the Khanqah shrine during an election campaign rally ahead of the fourth phase of voting of India's general election in Srinagar. Photo: Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
info_icon

In the South Kashmir election campaign, spiritual powers and themes have taken centre stage, with the two leading regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), incorporating spiritual discourse into their political strategies.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has accused the National Conference of intimidating people by invoking fear of going against the Pir. 

 A "Pir" (also spelled "Peer") is a term used in Sufism to refer to a spiritual guide or master. In Islamic mysticism, a Pir is a person who is considered to have attained a high level of spiritual enlightenment and wisdom and is capable of guiding others on their spiritual journey. 

The main contest in the South Kashmir Anantnag-Rajouri constituency is between the National Conference candidate Mian Altaf, who is a highly respected Gujjar leader and spiritual Pir, and the PDP candidate, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The Apni Party, which came into existence after the abrogation of Article 370, has fielded Zafar Iqbal Manhas, a Pahari leader, from the constituency.

null - null
Across The Pir Panjal, Another Paradox

BY Ashutosh Sharma

While speaking to reporters in Poonch, Mehbooba Mufti accused the National Conference of exploiting Gujjar voters through emotional manipulation. She claimed that the Gujjar community was being told that if they did not vote for Mian Altaf, they would suffer spiritual consequences. “A Pir and a Member of Parliament are two different subjects,” she said, also accusing the National Conference of spreading the propaganda that “a woman candidate should not be voted for,” which she argued is against Islam and humanity. She called the notion that failing to vote for the Pir would result in hell or disease as "unfortunate."

Mehbooba also attacked the Apni Party, accusing it of assuming there would be no voting in the Kashmir region due to some incident, leading to a division of votes in the Pir Panchal region, which they hope to exploit. She questioned the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, and asked the police to investigate “a political party which has brought more hawala money for militancy in Kashmir.”

Responding to Mehbooba's accusations, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah criticized her for portraying her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, as a "Mard-e-Momin" while denying the same recognition to Mian Altaf. "Mard-e-Momin," a term derived from Persian and Urdu, translates to "Man of Faith" or "True Believer," and is used to describe a deeply pious person with moral integrity and spiritual strength. Omar addressing people in Pahalgam said the INDIA alliance candidate Mian Altaf was fighting against communal forces and those who do not respect “Mian Sahab's” spiritual status and influence. Without directly naming Mehbooba Mufti, he said she criticizes  Mian Altaf's spiritual aspects but often refers to her father as a "Mard-e-Momin."  “She doesn't miss an opportunity to mention that whenever she names her father. At that time, she didn't say that religion was being used,” Omar said.

null - null
PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir

BY Outlook Web Desk

Omar also accused the PDP of bringing the BJP to Jammu and Kashmir, which, he claimed, led to the abrogation of Article 370. He said that during the PDP-BJP alliance, the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh often talked having “the final solution of Kashmir.” Omar said that after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, BJP leaders revealed they had been working on it for five years, which includes the 3.5-year coalition with the PDP. He criticized Mehbooba Mufti for not attacking the BJP and focusing her criticisms solely on the National Conference.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a different course in the constituency. The party, urging people to vote for any candidate other than those from the NC and PDP in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, has now openly allied with leaders from the Apni Party. The BJP is not contesting in the constituency, where elections are set for May 25. 

At a rally in Poonch, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari and their Anantnag candidate, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, shared the stage with BJP leaders. Both  NC and PDP have criticized the Apni Party candidate, accusing the BJP of indirectly contesting the election through a "proxy" candidate, often referring to the Apni Party as the BJP’s B team. Earlier this year, the BJP-led central government granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Paharis, upsetting the Gujjars who already held this status. The BJP is now seeking the support of the Paharis to back the Apni Party.

On Monday, J&K BJP General Secretary Vibodh Gupta openly extended support to the Apni Party during a gathering in the Khawas area of Rajouri. "We will extend our support to Apni Party’s Zafar Manhas to defeat the politics of corruption and dynastic politics. With the support of the BJP, no one can stop Apni Party from winning the poll," Gupta said.

Polling officers are carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines as they are moving towards their respective polling stations amid tight security ahead of the fifth phase voting of the Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on May 19, 2024. - (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Forget Article 370, In The 2024 Polls Political Parties Talk More About The 1987 Kashmir Elections

BY Naseer Ganai

While addressing people in Kulgam on Wednesday, PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra avoided attacking anyone and took a different approach. “In 70 years, every state in India got more. It is only Jammu and Kashmir which was reduced to a Union Territory cum Municipality. This happened to the state that once had its own Prime Minister,” Parra said. He said that at this juncture, Kashmiris have only one power: the vote. “And the government is afraid of this vote. If it weren't afraid, it would have conducted the Assembly polls in Kashmir,” he added. He accused the government of promoting a boycott of the polls to ensure the continuous disempowerment of the people in the region. “As the Jamaat-e-Islami head voted, there is a message that you should vote and empower one party with your vote,” he said. Parra also noted that after August 5, 2019, there has been silence in Kashmir, and anyone who speaks out, whether religious or any other leader, is arrested. H said that thousands of Kashmiris are in custody in different jails across the country. He urged people to vote. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana BJP Hits Out At Cong Govt Over Farm Loan Waiver, Paddy Procurement
  2. Outlook News Wrap May 22: SC Pulls Up Hemant Soren Over Bail Plea, Calcutta HC Cancels OBC Certificates, Countries Move To Recognise Palestine And More
  3. Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Her Mother In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
  4. Sexual Abuse Case: No Need To Be Afraid, Accused MLA Revanna Tells Hassan People
  5. Delhi: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, North Block On High Alert; Search Ops Launched
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bachchan On 2 Decades Of ‘Yuva’: 'Can’t Believe It’s Been 20 Years'
  2. Nancy Tyagi Says She Wants To Make A Sari For Sonam Kapoor After Actress Praises Her: I Am Falling Short Of Words
  3. Kiara Advani Thanks Saudi Filmmaker Mohd Al Turki For Her Women In Cinema Honour At Cannes
  4. Diane Kruger And Greta Gerwig Turn Heads At ‘The Shrouds’ Premiere At Cannes Film Festival 2024
  5. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walked The Red Carpet With A Fractured Hand; Here's What We Know About Her Injury
Sports News
  1. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Faf Du Plessis & Co Eye To Knock Rajasthan Royals Out
  2. IPL 2024: Shane Watson Says Sorry To RCB Fans For 2016 Final Loss - Watch Video
  3. IRE Vs SCO, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Cricket Tri-Series
  4. IPL 2024: RCB's Best Chance To Win Trophy - Ex-Owner Vijay Mallya's 'Inner Instinct' Says
  5. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow
World News
  1. Former Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Takes A 7.7% stake in Buzzfeed
  2. Over 50 Pc Of World's Mangroves At Risk Of Collapse, Climate Change Leading Factor: IUCN
  3. Iran's Supreme Leader Prays For Late President And Others Killed In Helicopter Crash
  4. Fleet Week 2024 Begins: Check Out Exciting Lineup Of Events In NYC
  5. Deadly Heatwave In Mexico Is Making Monkeys Fall Dead From Trees Like Apples
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM's Rally In Dwarka To Begin Shortly; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow