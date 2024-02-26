As MEA Says Release Of Indians From Russian Army Is 'Top Priority', Guj Boy Killed In Airstrike On Ukraine Front

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday that several Indians who worked as support staff to the Russian army were discharged following India's demand after reports surfaced that several Indians have been working for the military in Russia and have even been "forced" to fight along country's borders with Ukraine.
The MEA on Monday said India remains committed, as a matter of "top priority", to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army.
"We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the MEA said in a statement.
"Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian embassy in New Delhi," it said. The MEA added, "Several Indians have already been discharged as a result."
Last week, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was in touch with Moscow for early discharge of Indians working as support staff to the Russian army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.
Gujarat Boy Killed On Ukraine Front
A boy from Gujarat, who joined the Russian military after getting to know through social media that the army there was looking for "helpers", has died in an airstrike at the Ukraine front, his family confirmed.
Family of the deceased, identified as Hemil Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, found out about his death through his friend who was working with him. "On Feb 23, my brother Ashwinbhai received a call from Hemil's friend, who was working with him," Times of India quoted Atul Mangukiya, an uncle of Hemil, as saying.
"We cross-checked it with other sources. Sadly, the information was true," Atul said. The family reportedly organised a prayer session on Monday for Hemil in the Varachha neighbourhood, where he grew up. Hemil didn't study beyond Class 12 and moved to Velanja village in Kamrej taluka of Surat with his parents and 21-year-old brother a few years ago, the TOI report mentioned.
Atul said the younger of the siblings is currently studying in UK.
"Hemil, too, always aspired to go abroad," Atul said, adding that he left India for Russia on December 14 via Chennai and used to call his family regularly.
Hemil had learnt through social media that the Russian army was looking for "helpers". Based on a recruitment agent's directions, he reached Russia and took up a job that apparently paid well, the report said. Hemil received his first salary of Rs 2.3 lakh a few days ago, his uncle said.
Hemil's family is reportedly planning to to request the government to contact the Russian authorities for clarity on the circumstances of his death.
A police officer said Hemil went to Russia on a normal visa. "We have started an inquiry into how he reached Russia and started working there. The family is unable to talk immediately, hence we are waiting," the report quoted an officer as saying.