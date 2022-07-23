Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Indian Navy Received Over 3 Lakh Applications Under Agnipath Scheme So Far

The Defense Ministry has announced that the Indian Navy has received over 3 lakh applications under the Agnipath scheme.

Indian navy (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:28 pm

The Indian Navy has received 3.03 lakh applications under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme till Friday, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The Indian Navy had on July 2 begun the recruitment process under the scheme. "A total of 3,03,328 applications received so far for Agniveer in the Indian Navy...3,03,328 applications received as on July 22," a Defence Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

 Under the Agnipath scheme, youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 percent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service. The scheme was unveiled on June 14, following which there were violent protests against it in several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties demanded its rollback.

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps like a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defense public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

