Indian High Commission In Dhaka Functional, Say Sources As Chaos Engulfs Bangladesh

The Indian High Commission in violence-hit Bangladesh's Dhaka remains functional, sources said on Wednesday, adding that non-essential staff are returning to India on voluntary basis.
Sources cited in a news agency PTI report said that all Indian diplomats remain in Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
Chaos has engulfed Bangladesh after deadly street protests, in which more than 400 have died since July, over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee.
Sheikh Hasina currently is taking shelter at a "safe place" in India, while an interim government government has taken over in Bangladesh and is being led by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus.
Amid the volatile situation in Bangladesh, Air India and IndiGo brought to India over 400 people from Bangladesh through special flights from country's capital Dhaka.
While a special Air India flight brought 205 people from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday morning, IndiGo said in a statement its special flight flew from Dhaka to Kolkata on Tuesday to bring back over 200 Indian nationals from Bangladesh.
The Air India chartered operated with an A321 neo aircraft flight took off for the Bangladesh capital late Tuesday.
The Air India flight brought back 205 people -- 199 adults and six infants.