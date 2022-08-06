Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Army To Use 5G To Boost Frontline Troops Communication

Indian Army is expected to employ 5G services for enhanced communication in battlefield situations.

undefined
Armed forces (Representative image) PTI Photo (File)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 5:20 pm

The Indian Army is planning to use 5G services to boost frontline troops' communication services that will be essential in a tactical battlefield area, sources in the defense establishment said on Saturday.

The Army was the lead service when a joint services study was recently conducted on the implementation of 5G in the armed forces, they said. The study has been completed and its recommendations are being studied by the three services -- Army, Navy, and Air Force, they noted.

The Indian Army will utilize 5G to support operations in tactical battlefield area, they said. The high bandwidth and low latency of 5G are better suited for critical communication services for front line troops, they added.

Related stories

What Made Reliance Jio Fight Fiercely For The 700 MHz Band In The 5G Auctions? 

Airtel To Start 5G Services Rollout In August; Inks Pacts With Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

DRDO, Indian Army Successfully Test Indigenously-developed Anti-tank Guided Missile

On August 1st, India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum -- 5G -- received a record Rs 1.5 trillion of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with an Rs 88,078 crore bid.

Tags

National Indian Army 5G Services Mukesh Ambani Jio Frontline Troops
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir Wins Para-Powerlifting Gold; Murali Sreeshankar Bags Long Jump Silver

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir Wins Para-Powerlifting Gold; Murali Sreeshankar Bags Long Jump Silver

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars