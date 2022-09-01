Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India’s Envoy To Lead Eastern Economic Forum In Russia’s Vladivostok

PM Narendra Modi delivered a video address during the plenary session of the 6th EEF held on September 3, 2021 in Vladivostok, where he was the chief guest for the 5th EEF in 2019—the first by an Indian PM.

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 8:37 pm

India on Thursday announced that its envoy to Russia Pavan Kapoor will lead its delegation at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 5-8.

Asked about India's participation at the event, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said "our ambassador will be leading the delegation" at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video address during the plenary session of the 6th EEF held on September 3, 2021 in Vladivostok. He was the chief guest for the 5th EEF in 2019, the first by an Indian prime minister.

This year's key topic of the EEF will be the development of the Far East and Russia in new economic and geopolitical conditions and the new format of interaction among countries in the multi-polar world. The forum is organised by the Roscongress Foundation.

To another question on Vostok 2022 multilateral drills in Russia, Bagchi said, "India has been regularly participating in multilateral exercises in Russia along with a number of other countries."

Responding to another question on whether Indian Navy will also participate later, Bagchi said, "I understand there will only be Army participation in the Vostok exercises."

Russia had said on Monday that the Vostok 2022 military exercises will be held from September 1 to 7 in different locations in the Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops from China, India and several other countries.

Related stories

In A Changing World, India And Russia Build On Time-Tested Ties

India And Russia Say Annual Summit Did Not Take Place Because Of Covid-19 Pandemic

India And Russia Need To Diversify Their Economic Relationship But Structural Constraints Remain

The exercises will allow the armies of the participating countries to "practice defensive and offensive operations" at seven training grounds of the Eastern Military District and in maritime and coastal areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by the state-owned TASS news agency in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Russia Vladivostok Eastern Economic Forum Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Sea Of Okhotsk Sea Of Japan TASS News Agency
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?