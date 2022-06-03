Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Rejects Its Criticism In US State Dept Religious Freedom Report

Replying to a US State Department Report on religious freedom in India, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi claims that the report is structured on "biased views" and that "vote bank politics" is being practiced at international levels.

India Rejects Its Criticism In US State Dept Religious Freedom Report
Communal harmony in India. (File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 5:46 pm

India has rejected its criticism it in a US State Department report on religious freedom, saying it is unfortunate that "vote bank politics is being practised in international relations". External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the observation of India in the report is based on "motivated inputs and biased views". 

The annual report on international religious freedom, released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alleged that attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place in India throughout 2021. "We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom, and ill-informed comments by senior US officials," Bagchi said.

Related stories

Passport Needed To Access Kartarpur Corridor: External Affairs Ministry Clarifies

Cow Vigilantism, Mob Lynching Will Invite 'Wrath Of Law': Supreme Court

In A first In Cow Vigilantism, Jharkhand Court Gives Life Imprisonment To 11 Convicts For Lynching Man In Ramgarh


"It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practised in international relations. We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided," he added. Bagchi was responding to media queries on the report  "As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights. In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence," he said. 


The India section of the report mentioned incidents of attacks on the religious minorities  "Attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation occurred throughout the year. These included incidents of cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade in beef," said the India section of the report.

Tags

National US Reports External Affairs Ministry Vote Bank Politics Antony Blinken Minority Killings Assaults Religious Freedom Hate Crimes Gun Violence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mandir-Masjid Row: Bengal's Adina Mosque, Largest In Indian Subcontinent, Next In Line?

Mandir-Masjid Row: Bengal's Adina Mosque, Largest In Indian Subcontinent, Next In Line?

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?