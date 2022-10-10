India Records 2,424 New Coronavirus Infections

India saw a single day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The overall death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,57,544, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, 218.99 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 in 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

(With PTI Inputs)