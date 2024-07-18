India News LIVE: Joe Biden Tests Covid Positive; Encounter In Doda's Kastigarh

J&K News LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Doda's Kastigarh
A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said.
The encounter began in Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties, officials said.
The exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received, they said.
US News LIVE: Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19
US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, the White House said on Thursday.
“Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
