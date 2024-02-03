India Emerged As Consensus Builder Following Its Successful G20 Presidency: Jaishankar

India emerged as a "friend" and "consensus builder" in the world following its successful G20 presidency, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, describing it as a "notable period" in the country's diplomatic history.

In an address at a book-launch ceremony, Jaishankar especially referred to New Delhi managing to produce a leaders' declaration at the G20 Summit in September last year, overcoming divisions over the Ukraine conflict.

"We had a particularly exciting last 48 hours before we came to that consensus," he said in an oblique reference to the hectic negotiations that went on to bridge the differences over the text to describe the Ukraine conflict in the declaration.

Jaishankar was speaking at the launch of a book titled "India and the Future of G20: Shaping Policies for a Better World". The event was organised by the National University of Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies.