'Trudeau Made Sure...': High Commissioner Verma Breaks SIlence Amid India-Canada Row, Denies All Charges

As the diplomatic ties between India and Canada reach a new low, High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has denied any involvement of Indian diplomats in the killing of Canadian Sikh and Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The High Commissioner, who has now been recalled, reiterated India's call for evidence during an interview with CTV's Question Period.
The Indian government recalled Verma and five other Indian diplomats after Canada named the diplomats as "persons of interest" in their investigation into Nijjar's killing.
Calling the allegations "preposterous", India denied all accusations laid forth by Canada and labelled the charges as the Trudeau administration's political agenda.
Speaking to CTV, High Commissioner Verma also blamed Prime Minister Trudeau and stated that he is solely responsible for the downgrading of ties between India and Canada.
“He [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] has made sure that the bilateral relation with India only goes downward, spiralling down,” Verma told CTV.
"Canada didn't follow the practice which should have been there. Evidence should have been shared first, but someone (Trudeau) decided to stand in Parliament and talk about a thing for which he himself has said there was no hard evidence," the High Commissioner said.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of ordering the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, who is an Indian government-designated terrorist and known Khalistan separatist, was gunned down outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.
Trudeau publicly stated that Canada has "credible allegations" pointing to India's involvement in Nijjar's killing. However, after sharing no proof with India, the Liberal Party leader admitted that the accusations against India were based on intelligence and not "concrete evidence".
"The problem is that when he accused, he himself admitted there was no hard evidence. There was intelligence. On the basis of intelligence, if you want to destroy a relationship, be my guest," Verma added.
Verma, who had been listed as a person of interest, stated that Indian diplomats would monitor the activities of anti-India elements and pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, but not use any covert means to do so.
During his interview with CTV, the High Commissioner also pointed out Western hypocrisy and stated that many countries have conducted covert operations on foreign soil.
"I know the countries which have done it (extrajudicial killings on foreign territory). And some of them are G7 countries, by the way. So let's not talk about it. There should not be double standards," he said, adding that "gone are the days when the so-called developed countries would ask a developing country that you must do this, and they will run after them and do it".