BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi honoured by CM Punjab Parkash Singh Badal along with Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal and BJP party President Rajnath with others during the Fateh rally at Jagroan on February 23, 2014 in Punjab, India. Modi attacked Congress-led UPA government over corruption and price rise by saying the 'ABC' had become the symbol of the party - "A for Adarsh scam, B for Bofors scam and C stood for Coal scam. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said that the alliance between the BJP and Akali Dal in Punjab has led to the progress of the state.
In Pics: PM Modi's Diverse Rallies: From Punjab To Arunachal Pradesh
Take a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past rallies, from criticising Congress in Punjab to fostering cultural exchanges in Nagaland, these rallies serve as a captivating chronicle of PM Modi's diverse engagements on the political stage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people during an election campaign rally at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium on December 8, 2014 in Srinagar, India. Modi promised that his government would help the region by repairing towns devastated by extreme flooding in September, building tourism, launching hydroelectricity projects and tackling endemic graft. This is his third visit to state in a month to help his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party win a first-ever majority in Indias only Muslim-majority state, where rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.
Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lay the ceremonial foundation for the 220 KV Transmission Line and inaugurate Nemo-Bazgo, Leh and Chutak, Kargil Power Projects in Leh.
Advertisement
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unity, peace and development rally at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
Advertisement
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally, dressed in traditional Khasi tribe attire and Garo tribe headgear, in Shillong.
Advertisement
Narendra Modi (Prime Minister of India) at a Drama Event in Ahmedabad Gujarat.
Advertisement
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
PM takes sortie on IAF multirole fighter jet Tejas.
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
PM at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at Parvati Kund, in Pithoragarh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg during the Mini Naadam festival in Ulan Bator, Mongolia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in traditional Naga attire, displays weapons presented to him during the opening day of the Hornbill festival at Kisama village on the outskirts of Kohima in Nagaland.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a traditional attire waves during the 29th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar.