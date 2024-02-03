National

In Pics: PM Modi's Diverse Rallies: From Punjab To Arunachal Pradesh

Take a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past rallies, from criticising Congress in Punjab to fostering cultural exchanges in Nagaland, these rallies serve as a captivating chronicle of PM Modi's diverse engagements on the political stage.

February 3, 2024

Narendra Modi Photo: Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi honoured by CM Punjab Parkash Singh Badal along with Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal and BJP party President Rajnath with others during the Fateh rally at Jagroan on February 23, 2014 in Punjab, India. Modi attacked Congress-led UPA government over corruption and price rise by saying the 'ABC' had become the symbol of the party - "A for Adarsh scam, B for Bofors scam and C stood for Coal scam. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said that the alliance between the BJP and Akali Dal in Punjab has led to the progress of the state.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people during an election campaign rally at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium on December 8, 2014 in Srinagar, India. Modi promised that his government would help the region by repairing towns devastated by extreme flooding in September, building tourism, launching hydroelectricity projects and tackling endemic graft. This is his third visit to state in a month to help his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party win a first-ever majority in Indias only Muslim-majority state, where rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Abhimanyu Kalsotra/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lay the ceremonial foundation for the 220 KV Transmission Line and inaugurate Nemo-Bazgo, Leh and Chutak, Kargil Power Projects in Leh.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unity, peace and development rally at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Biju Boro/AFP via Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally, dressed in traditional Khasi tribe attire and Garo tribe headgear, in Shillong.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Kalpit Bhachech/Dipam Bhachech/Getty Images

Narendra Modi (Prime Minister of India) at a Drama Event in Ahmedabad Gujarat.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PIB

PM takes sortie on IAF multirole fighter jet Tejas.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PIB

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PIB

PM at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at Parvati Kund, in Pithoragarh.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg during the Mini Naadam festival in Ulan Bator, Mongolia.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in traditional Naga attire, displays weapons presented to him during the opening day of the Hornbill festival at Kisama village on the outskirts of Kohima in Nagaland.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a traditional attire waves during the 29th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar.

