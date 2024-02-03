In Pics: PM Modi's Diverse Rallies: From Punjab To Arunachal Pradesh

BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi honoured by CM Punjab Parkash Singh Badal along with Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal and BJP party President Rajnath with others during the Fateh rally at Jagroan on February 23, 2014 in Punjab, India. Modi attacked Congress-led UPA government over corruption and price rise by saying the 'ABC' had become the symbol of the party - "A for Adarsh scam, B for Bofors scam and C stood for Coal scam. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said that the alliance between the BJP and Akali Dal in Punjab has led to the progress of the state.