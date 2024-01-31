A sweeper cleans a road during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.
In Pics: Delhi’s Winter Scenes
The winter season in Delhi lashed with dense fog makes atmosphere in national capital a different feel altogether, which otherise witnesses soaring temperature for most part of the year.
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to dense fog, in New Delhi.
A cyclist pedals across a crossing amidst morning fog in New Delhi. Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi reducing visibility and disrupting air, road and rail transportation.
Traffic moves amidst morning fog in New Delhi.
A thick layer of fog is seen early morning in New Delhi.
Farmers pluck vegetables at a farm on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.
People sit around a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.
Farmers work in a field enveloped by fog and smog in New Delhi.
