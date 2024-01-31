National

In Pics: Delhi’s Winter Scenes

The winter season in Delhi lashed with dense fog makes atmosphere in national capital a different feel altogether, which otherise witnesses soaring temperature for most part of the year.

January 31, 2024

Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

A sweeper cleans a road during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

1/8
Winter in Delhi Photo: PTI

Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to dense fog, in New Delhi.

2/8
Winter in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A cyclist pedals across a crossing amidst morning fog in New Delhi. Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi reducing visibility and disrupting air, road and rail transportation.

3/8
Winter in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Traffic moves amidst morning fog in New Delhi.

4/8
Winter in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A thick layer of fog is seen early morning in New Delhi.

5/8
Winter in Delhi Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Farmers pluck vegetables at a farm on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

6/8
Winter in Delhi Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

People sit around a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

7/8
Winter in Delhi Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Farmers work in a field enveloped by fog and smog in New Delhi.

8/8
Winter in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Traffic moves amidst morning fog in New Delhi.

