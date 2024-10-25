National

In Photos: Cyclone Dana Brings Heavy Rainfall In West Bengal

Strong winds sweep through Digha after the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal. Heavy rains packed with gusty winds lashed parts of southern West Bengal as the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ continued to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight.

India weather severe Cyclonic storm Dana in west bengal Photos_1
Tropical Cyclone Dana | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Strong winds sweep through Digha after the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal. Heavy rains packed with gusty winds lashed parts of southern West Bengal as the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ continued to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight.

2/8
India weather severe Cyclonic storm Dana in west bengal Photos_3
Cyclone ‘Dana’: People remove uprooted trees in Purba Medinipur | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People remove uprooted trees from a road at Digha after the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal.

3/8
India weather severe Cyclonic storm Dana in west bengal Photos_4
Cyclone ‘Dana’: Several flights were cancelled in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Passengers wait for information as several flights were cancelled in view of cyclone 'Dana' which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, in Kolkata.

4/8
India weather severe Cyclonic storm Dana in west bengal Photos_5
Cyclone ‘Dana’: Sealdah Railway station wears a deserted look | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A platform wears a deserted look at Sealdah Railway station ahead of the cyclone 'Dana' landfall, in Kolkata.

5/8
India weather severe Cyclonic storm Dana in west bengal Photos_7
Cyclone ‘Dana’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reviews situation | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviews situation ahead of cyclone 'Dana', which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah, West Bengal.

6/8
India weather severe Cyclonic storm Dana in west bengal Photos_8
Cyclone ‘Dana’: Relief camp at Digha | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Locals at a relief camp at Digha after the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal.

7/8
India weather severe Cyclonic storm Dana in west bengal Photos_6
Cyclone ‘Dana’: Visitors watch as waves crash ashore at a beach | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Visitors watch as waves crash ashore at a beach at Digha after the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal.

8/8
India weather severe Cyclonic storm Dana in west bengal Photos_2
Cyclone ‘Dana’: Fishing trawlers anchored in Bhadrak district | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fishing trawlers anchored ahead of cyclone 'Dana' landfall, in Bhadrak district.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Nipun Ransika Disrupts PAK A's Rhythm With Early Strike
  2. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Sundar Sends Back Ravindra Post Tea | IND - 156; NZ - 106/3, 259
  3. BGT: '2018-19 Series Loss Against India More Hurtful Than 2020-21', Says Pat Cummins
  4. Women's Big Bash League 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2: Indian Batting Collapse In First Session, Trail By 152 Runs At Lunch
Football News
  1. MLS Cup Playoff: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Set To Face Atlanta United In Opener
  2. Europa League: Spurs Win 1-0 Thanks To Richarlison Penalty - In Pics
  3. Europa League: Red Devils Draw Away To Fenerbahce - In Pics
  4. James Maddison Hails Mikey Moore's 'Fearless' Play, Compares Him To Neymar
  5. Fenerbahce Vs Man United: Mourinho Takes A Jab At Referee Turpin After Controversial Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  2. MUDA Scam: ED Summons 6 Employees In Alleged Money Laundering Case | Details
  3. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  4. In Photos: Cyclone Dana Brings Heavy Rainfall In West Bengal
  5. Maha Elections: Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew To Take On Uncle Ajit; Baba Siddique's Son Joins NCP
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  2. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  3. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  4. Canada To Reduce New Immigrants In Next 2 Years After Trudeau's Plan Fails
  5. Turkiye Strikes Kurdish Militant Targets In Syria, Iraq For Second Day
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Nipun Ransika Disrupts PAK A's Rhythm With Early Strike
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs