In Mumbai, Rahul To Take Out Foot March From Mani Bhavan To August Kranti Maidan On Sunday

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude at the Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar, here on Saturday evening.

PTI
March 16, 2024
Rahul Gandhi to undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday, a party leader said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar's office said eminent personalities from cultural and social fields will join Gandhi in the padyatra. After that, Gandhi will interact with the participants at Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.

Mani Bhavan was the home of Mahatma Gandhi whenever he was in Mumbai, while the Congress was founded on December 28, 1885 at the Tejpal Hall.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, will be present for the concluding rally of Rahul Gandhi's yatra to be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday.

