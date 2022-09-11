Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Home National

IMT Land Acquisition: Government Mulling Over Special Policy To Compensate Villagers, Says Manohar Lal Khattar

Notices for acquisition of 1,810 acres of land in Kasan, Khoh, Kukdaula and Sahrawan villages by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) were issued in 2010.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 8:56 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government will bring out a special policy to suitably compensate villagers whose land has been acquired for the expansion of Industrial Model Township at Manesar here.

Notices for acquisition of 1,810 acres of land in Kasan, Khoh, Kukdaula and Sahrawan villages by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) were issued in 2010.

After the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee here, Khattar told reporters that he was mulling over the policy to ensure that villagers are paid according to the current rates and not according to those prevalent in 2010.

He, however, said the special policy will be brought out only with the consent of the villagers. Responding to a question on illegal mining, the chief minister said the government has been receiving several complaints in this connection and the departments concerned have been taking immediate action.

Five dumper trucks and cranes have been impounded recently, he pointed out. Responding to a question on transfer of teachers, Khattar said rationalisation has been carried out to fix the teachers to students ratio.

He said the process of transferring trained graduate teachers and post-graduate teachers has been completed according to the orders of the court and that the 8,000-odd guest teachers will be placed shortly. 

(With PTI Inputs)

