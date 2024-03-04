Tapas Roy, senior leader of the TMC, resigned as an MLA, citing dissatisfaction with the way the parliament is functioning, just before the Lok Sabha elections.
He reportedly said, "I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the assembly speaker. I am now a free bird."
Roy criticized the party leadership during his conversation with the media, expressing disappointment that they did not support him when his residence was searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.
West Bengal Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay reacting to Roy's resignation announcement said, "I am really shocked. I have been associated with him since long. It's really unfortunate and shocking that he has taken this decision and resigned from the post."
Meanwhile West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee to whom the resignation paper was submitted to, he said, "Tapas Roy came here and has submitted his resignation. I am examining it on the perspective of the rules framed under the ‘West Bengal Rules and Procedures on Contract of Business’. I will give my order tomorrow at 12 noon.”