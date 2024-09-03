National

IIT-Bombay: Placement Rate Falls For Graduates; Minimum Pay Drops To Rupees 4 LPA

Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay's placement drive this year witnessed a mixed outcome. While the minimum salary package dropped along with a lower placement rate, the international offers increased alongside a modest hike in the average salary package for the graduates.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Photo: X/@IndianTechGuide
info_icon

In a recent development, a significant downfall was observed in the minimum salary package of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay graduates during the recent placement season.

The placement drive this year witnessed a mixed outcome. While the minimum salary package dropped along with a lower placement rate, the international offers increased alongside a modest hike in the average salary package for the graduates.

Prof. Daniel Elfenbein, Prof. S. Narayan Rao, Gopal Shukla, Ashish Chauhan, Prof Mayank Pareek - null
IIT Bombay & Washington University In St. Louis Start EMBA Batch 7 For Professionals

BY Spotlight Desk

IIT-Bombay placements: The downfalls

As per several reports, the lowest package offered to students this year dropped to as low as rupees 4 lakh per annum (LPA) which showed a stark decline from the previous year’s rupees 6 lakh.

Moreover, the number of students successfully placed through the campus placement drive has decreased compared to the previous year.

CloudMojo Tech - null
IIT Bombay Signs MoU With CloudMojo Tech Pvt. Ltd. To Drive The AI Powered Innovation In Digital Transformation.

BY Spotlight Desk

IIT-Bombay placements: The improvements

The average annual package for the students graduating from the esteemed institution experienced a slight increase of 7.7 percent, rising to Rs 23.5 lakh from last year’s Rs 21.8 lakh.

Furthermore, IIT Bombay also witnessed a significant increase in international offers. This year 78 such offers were accepted during the placement drive across both phases of the placement season with 22 of them exceeding a salary of rupees one crore per annum.

36% Of IIT Bombay Graduates Yet To Secure Campus Placements In 2024 - null
36% Of IIT Bombay Graduates Yet To Secure Campus Placements In 2024: Report

BY Outlook Web Desk

IIT-Bombay placements: The highest recruiting sectors

The highest number of recruitments took place in the fields of engineering and technology sector as 430 students were reportedly selected for entry-level positions across 106 core engineering companies.

The hiring rate slightly went up in the Information Technology (IT) sector compared to last year.

At the end of the placement drive, a total of 775 students were hired by multinational corporations in India while 622 students secured positions in Indian firms.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  2. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: BAN Complete Historic Series Sweep
  4. Nicholas Pooran Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Hits 139 T20 Sixes In 2024 Amid CPL Blitzkrieg
  5. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Pacers Put Bangladesh On Cusp Of Historic Series Sweep - In Pics
Football News
  1. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  2. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  3. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
  4. UEFA Nations League: Scotland Disappointment 'Never Leaves', Says John Mcginn
  5. Nations League: Tchouameni Withdraws From France Squad Due To Injury
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  3. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  4. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
  5. Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutjiadi Storm Into US Open Mixed Doubles Semis
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protests Near Police HQs, Demand CP's Resignation
  2. IIT-Bombay: Placement Rate Falls For Graduates; Minimum Pay Drops To Rupees 4 LPA
  3. Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Out Soon | All You Need To Know
  4. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  5. Lost In Silence: The Dark Journey Of Tribal Victims Of Madhya Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  2. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  3. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  4. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  5. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
World News
  1. Minorities In Bangladesh Are Determined Not To Be Political Pawns, Says Student Activist Taposhi Dey Prapti
  2. Australia Sees Hottest August On Record As Temp Crosses 40 Degrees | What's Behind The Winter Heat
  3. The Only Pressure That May Work On Netanyahu
  4. Inside Some Of World's Toughest Prisons
  5. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: With Best Throw Of 7.28 Meters The Indian Stands Third Now
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani, Mona Back At Shooting Action; Bhagyashree In Athletics Final