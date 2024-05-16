National

Hyderabad: Man, His Siberian Husky Injured After Neighbours Launch Attack With Sticks Over Pet | On Cam

According to reports, the attack took place a week after an altercation between the families. Last Wednesday, the man and his relatives were out with their Siberian Husky, a report mentioned, adding that local police said one of the attackers and his family members alleged that the dog attacked them. This sparked an altercation and both families filed police complaints.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of men blowing repeated attacks on a man and his dog with sticks. Photo: X
Two people were injured in a massive confrontation that broke out between neighbours over a pet dog - a Siberian Husky - on a street in Rahmatnagar area of Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday. The pet dog in question was also injured in the assault.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of men blowing repeated attacks on a man and his dog with sticks. The man's family members, who came to his rescue, were attacked too.

Warning: Disturbing Visuals

CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of men blowing repeated attacks on a man and his dog with sticks.

According to reports, the attack took place a week after an altercation between the families. Last Wednesday, Madhu and his relatives were out with their Siberian Husky, an NDTV report mentioned, adding that local police said Dhanunjay and his family members alleged that the dog attacked them. This sparked an altercation and both families filed police complaints.

On Tuesday evening, Madhu's brother Srinath was walking the dog outside his house when Dhanunjay and two others walked by.

The CCTV footage shows Srinath holding the dog on a leash as the three men walk by. The dog seems to be approaching one of the men and he makes a gesture.

Seconds later, two men with sticks run towards Srinath and launch an attack. The men appear to be with Dhanunjay, and all five join the assault.

Srinath falls to the ground as the attackers surround him and continue the assault. Two women, which the NDTV report said have been identified as Srinath's family members, come to his rescue, but the attack continues.

One of the women becomes a victim of the attack while trying to shield Srinath from the blows as attackers continue the assault with their sticks. An attacker rushes towards the dog, but then turns and starts hitting Srinath.

The entire attack is seen taking place surrounded by shocked locals, who tried to intervene in order to stop the assault.

Srinath's dog was also thrashed with sticks as it tried to run to their house, The attackers then leave the spot as locals intervened

Police have reportedly registered a case under sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and five people have been taken into custody.

Srinath and a family member suffered injuries and had to be rushed to hospital, reports said. Another video of the dog writhing in pain has surfaced on social media.

