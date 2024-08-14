Reportedly, while catching the two criminals, Yadaiah was attacked by the duo. Reportedly, he was stabbed with a knife by the two criminals. On that day, Yadaiah while discharging his professional duties got severely injured. It is said despite receiving multiple injuries on his chest, back, left and stomach, Yadaiah overpowered the two criminals and apprehended them. Following the faceoff, Yadaiah was hospitalised for 17 days.