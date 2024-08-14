Hyderabad Police head constable is among the awardees who have been conferred with President’s Medal for gallantry this Independence Day. President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the award to Telangana Police head constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for his role in catching two criminals in 2022.
Yadaiah as per MHA statement has been commended for his role in apprehending two criminals in July 2022.
What is President’s Medal for Gallantry? The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.
Hyderabad Police head constable’s heroic act: In 2022, Yadaiah had apprehended two criminals – Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul – who were involved in instances of chain snatching and arms dealing.
Reportedly, while catching the two criminals, Yadaiah was attacked by the duo. Reportedly, he was stabbed with a knife by the two criminals. On that day, Yadaiah while discharging his professional duties got severely injured. It is said despite receiving multiple injuries on his chest, back, left and stomach, Yadaiah overpowered the two criminals and apprehended them. Following the faceoff, Yadaiah was hospitalised for 17 days.
On the eve of Independence Day, 213 personnel will be awarded the Medal of Gallantry (GM) in addition to Chaduvu Yadaiah. A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.
President Medal for Gallantry and Medal for Gallantry: The President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.
Other awards: Besides, the government has also conferred 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service. These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.