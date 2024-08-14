National

Hyderabad Cop Who Apprehended 2 Criminals In 2022 Fierce-faceoff Among President’s Medal For Gallantry Awardees

Hyerabad Police head constable Chaduvu Yadaiah after the heroic act was hospitalised for 17 days, after receiving grievous injuries on his chest, back, left and stomach.

People distributing sweets among Hyderabad cops.(Representational image) |
People distributing sweets among Hyderabad cops.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Hyderabad Police head constable is among the awardees who have been conferred with President’s Medal for gallantry this Independence Day. President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the award to Telangana Police head constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for his role in catching two criminals in 2022.

Yadaiah as per MHA statement has been commended for his role in apprehending two criminals in July 2022.

What is President’s Medal for Gallantry? The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

Hyderabad Police head constable’s heroic act: In 2022, Yadaiah had apprehended two criminals – Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul – who were involved in instances of chain snatching and arms dealing.

The deceased boy aged 14, a student of Class 9, was standing on RK Puram flyover in Hyderabad when the accident took place. - X/@Team_Road_Squad
Hyderabad: Retired IPS Officer Fatally Knocks Down Class 9 Student With Speeding Vehicle

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reportedly, while catching the two criminals, Yadaiah was attacked by the duo. Reportedly, he was stabbed with a knife by the two criminals. On that day, Yadaiah while discharging his professional duties got severely injured. It is said despite receiving multiple injuries on his chest, back, left and stomach, Yadaiah overpowered the two criminals and apprehended them. Following the faceoff, Yadaiah was hospitalised for 17 days.

On the eve of Independence Day, 213 personnel will be awarded the Medal of Gallantry (GM) in addition to Chaduvu Yadaiah. A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.

Hyderabad police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | - PTI
Hyderabad: Physiotherapist Kills Family For His ‘Illicit Relationship’ With Colleague

BY Outlook Web Desk

President Medal for Gallantry and Medal for Gallantry: The President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Other awards: Besides, the government has also conferred 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service. These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  2. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  3. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Shubman Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  4. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
Football News
  1. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
  2. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics
  3. Tottenham's Bissouma Apologises For ‘Severe Lack Of Judgement’ After Inhaling Laughing Gas
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men's Football Medallists - In Pics
  5. Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hyderabad Cop Who Apprehended 2 Criminals In 2022 Fierce-faceoff Among President’s Medal For Gallantry Awardees
  2. Bulandshahr: Govt Officer, 57, Rapes Dalit Girl And Goat; Child Standing Nearby Films Act
  3. The Endangered Rajis Of Uttrakhand
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claims Surface, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  5. 20-Year-Old Tourist From Delhi Murdered During Robbery Bid At Goa's Baga Beach
Entertainment News
  1. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
  2. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
  3. 'Emergency' Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut's Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi Is High On Theatrics And Melodrama
  4. 'Stree 2' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is Likely To Earn
  5. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
US News
  1. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  2. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  3. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  5. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  2. Bangladesh: Another Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  3. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  4. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  5. Japan To Get New PM Soon: Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claims Surface, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?