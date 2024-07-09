National

UP Govt Waives Off Road Tax On Hybrid Cars, Prices To Go Down | Here's How Much Buyers Can Save

The exact quantum of reduction in the taxes is not revealed in the notification that informed of the waiver. However, reports say that a 100 per cent rebate is being offered.

toyotabharat.com
A hybrid car uses more than one means of energy, combining a petrol or diesel engine with an electric motor, with the two systems working with each other to move the vehicle. Photo: toyotabharat.com
info_icon

In good news for those planning to purchase hybrid car in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has announced a waiver of road tax on the hybrid cars in a bid to encourage the use of greener vehicles and reduce the environmental impact of traditional gasoline and diesel-powered cars.

The move by the Uttar Pradesh government to waive off road tax on hybrid cars is expected to reduce prices of such vehicles by leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

The exact quantum of reduction in the taxes is not revealed in the notification that informed of the waiver. However, reports say that a 100 per cent rebate is being offered.

The tax waiver will reduce the overall cost of cars for buyers, making hybrid vehicles an attractive option in the market.

A hybrid car uses more than one means of energy, combining a petrol or diesel engine with an electric motor, with the two systems working with each other to move the vehicle. This allows the car to burn less gasoline, achieving better fuel efficiency than a traditional engine that solely uses fuel does.

Hybrid Car Prices To Go Down

Maruti Suzuki, maker of the popular hybrid cars Grand Vitara and Invicto, and Toyota, which has introduced the hybrid technology in models such as the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, may see an increased sales with the Uttar Pradesh government's move.

The average registration cost for the hybrid trims of the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder is close to Rs 1.80 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, as mentioned in an NDTV report. Thus, a significant cut in the on-road prices of these SUVs is on cards with the road tax waiver.

Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto buyers can get a cost cut of up to Rs 3 lakh in the on-road prices, depending on the variant of the car.

As this is an amendment to the state's existing EV policy, the relaxation in registration cost will be valid till October 2025, the report said.

"Waving off 100 per cent road tax on strong hybrid vehicles is a milestone decision by the Uttar Pradesh government which will encourage adoption of these environment friendly vehicles. At Honda Cars India, we welcome this move, as it will undoubtedly attract a larger set of customers to join the nation's green mobility mission," the report quoted Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.

Other states could also follow suit and result in a big push to hybrid vehicles, which are considered the sustainable substitute for petrol and diesel cars.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  3. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
  4. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  5. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR;
  2. Misleading Ads Case: Patanjali Withdraws 14 Products With Suspended Manufacturing Licence, Informs SC
  3. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia Over 'Allowing Defamatory Edits' To ANI Page
  4. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  5. UP Govt Waives Off Road Tax On Hybrid Cars, Prices To Go Down | Here's How Much Buyers Can Save
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
  2. JD Majethia On Why 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Did Not Click With The Audience Initially: India Is A Country Of Mediocre People
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Orry And Others Smeared In Haldi At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Ceremony; Check Pics Inside
  5. ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Trailer: Manav Kaul’s Show Promises Goons, Gossip And Gore
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  2. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  3. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  4. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  5. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
World News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  2. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  3. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  4. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  5. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia Over 'Allowing Defamatory Edits' To ANI Page
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR;
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru