Hundreds Sleep On Versova Beach As Nighttime Power Outages Drive Creates Havoc In Mumbai

As Mumbai grapples with an extended spell of hot, humid weather and recurring electricity disruptions, an unusual scene has unfolded along the city's western coastline. Every night, residents from slum settlements near the Versova shoreline are leaving their homes and heading to the sands of Versova Beach to escape oppressive indoor temperatures and frequent power cuts. By dawn, they return home to resume their daily routines.
Photographs and videos circulating on social media show families spread across the beach on mats and blankets, using the open sea breeze as relief from the stifling conditions inside densely packed homes. Many of the residents reportedly live in informal settlements where tin roofs, poor ventilation and overcrowding can make indoor temperatures unbearable during periods of extreme heat.
The images have drawn widespread attention online, highlighting the challenges faced by some of Mumbai’s most vulnerable communities. According to reports accompanying the viral footage, residents cited a combination of relentless heat and repeated electricity outages as the primary reasons for sleeping outdoors. The beach, which normally attracts walkers and visitors during the day, has effectively become a temporary nighttime refuge for hundreds of people.
The situation comes amid broader concerns over power reliability across parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region. Recent reports have documented outages in several neighbourhoods as electricity demand surged during unusually hot weather, placing additional strain on infrastructure. Residents in affected areas have complained of sleepless nights, with some protests emerging over prolonged disruptions.
The scenes at Versova underscore deeper issues of housing quality, energy access and climate resilience. Viral videos showing large numbers of people sleeping on the beach have sparked debate about affordable housing, migration, poverty and the management of public spaces in one of the world’s most densely populated cities.
For the families gathering along the shoreline each night, however, the decision is less about politics than practicality. With homes turning into heat traps after sunset and electricity supplies proving unreliable, the cool breeze from the Arabian Sea offers a measure of comfort unavailable indoors. Until temperatures ease and power supplies stabilize, many residents appear likely to continue their nightly migration from the settlement lanes of Versova to the open sands of the beach.
Mumbai's electricity consumption has surged to unprecedented levels, reflecting the combined impact of rising temperatures, rapid urbanisation, expanding commercial activity and increasing use of air conditioners and cooling appliances. On June 8, 2026, the city recorded an all-time peak power demand of 4,608 MW, surpassing previous records and placing significant pressure on the power distribution network.
Earlier projections had estimated summer demand would cross 4,500 MW, driven by growing residential and commercial consumption. Across Maharashtra, electricity demand has also touched record highs, with peak load exceeding 27,000 MW. Energy experts say climate-driven heatwaves, new data centres and rising household energy use are accelerating power consumption faster than infrastructure upgrades can keep pace.