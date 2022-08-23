Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HP CM Made State BJP Election Steering Committee Head

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Kashyap said that Thakur was made state BJP election steering committee head after consulting top leadership of the party.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 9:00 am

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been appointed as the president of the state BJP election steering committee, the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said.

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Kashyap said that Thakur was made state BJP election steering committee head after consulting top leadership of the party.

Besides, former HP Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been made the state BJP election management committee president, he added.

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur And Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Address Four Functions On State's Diamond Jubilee

Death Toll In Flash Floods, Landslides In Himachal Pradesh Reaches 32, Says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Visits Flash Flood, Landslide-Hit Mandi

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh within next four months.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National BJP Election Steering Committee BJP Politics HP CM State Government Jai Ram Thakur Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water