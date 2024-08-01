National

'How Can Someone...': Supreme Court On Railway Appointments Using Forged Docs

A Supreme Court bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol was dealing with a matter concerning termination of services of some employees who were appointed on compassionate grounds in the Eastern Railway.

supreme court
Railways To Hold Multiple Security Checks Like Airports, Arrive Early To Board Trains Photo: File image
info_icon

Expressing surprise over the appointment of some employees in the Railways on the basis of forged documents, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked how someone could be appointed to a government job without proper checking and verification of papers.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol was dealing with a matter concerning termination of services of some employees who were appointed on compassionate grounds in the Eastern Railway. The bench was dealing with the Centre's appeals challenging the Calcutta High Court's August 2012 verdict which had reversed the order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal, Calcutta bench.

These employees had approached the tribunal against the termination order. The tribunal had dismissed their applications after which they moved the high court.

The Supreme Court said such instances in the Railways, one of India's largest employers, ought to be checked.

"Before parting with the matter, however, in the facts of this case, we express our surprise towards the actions of the appellant-employer who appointed the respondent-employees on the basis of questionable documentation, which was later found to be forged, fabricated and bogus," news agency PTI quoted the bench as saying in its verdict.

"How could someone be appointed to a government job without proper checking and verification of documents? The Railways are regarded to be one of the largest employers in the country and yet such incidents falling through the cracks ought to be checked," the Supreme Court said.

The top court noted that the Railways had issued show cause notices to these employees asking why their appointment on compassionate grounds should not be terminated as they were secured using forged and fabricated documents with respect to the employment of their respective fathers.

The apex court said these employees, having obtained their position by fraud, "would not be considered to be holding a post for the purpose of the protections under the Constitution".

While allowing the appeals, the bench set aside the high court verdict and restored the order passed by the tribunal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  2. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  2. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  5. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  2. NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case
  3. Delhi LG VK Saxena Transfers Seven Senior IPS Officers
  4. Uran Murder: Woman Had Refused To Go To Bengaluru With Accused, Asked Him To Delete Her Pictures | Probe
  5. 'Khata Khat Nahi, Ab Safa Chatt': Yogi's Message For Akhilesh's SP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  3. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath