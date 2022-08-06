Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Odisha On Monday

After arriving in Bhubaneswar, Shah will pay obeisance at the Shree Lingaraj temple and then proceed to Cuttack where he will visit the birth place of Netaji Shubhas Chandra Bose. 

undefined
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 6:20 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a day-long tour of Odisha on August 8 during which he will visit the birth place of Netaji Shubhas Chandra Bose and attend the 75th anniversary of the 'Prajatantra', a well known Odia newspaper. 

After arriving in Bhubaneswar, Shah will pay obeisance at the Shree Lingaraj temple and then proceed to Cuttack where he will visit the birth place of Netaji Shubhas Chandra Bose. 

Later, he will address the 'Amruta Utasav of the Prajatantra' to mark the 75th anniversary of the Odia daily at the indoor stadium in Cuttack.

Related stories

Attempt To Divert, Polarise: Congress On Amit Shah Linking Party's Protests To Ram Temple Foundation Day

Amit Shah Terms Congress Protests ‘Appeasement Politics’

Congress Leaders' Protests In Black Clothes Its Message Against Ram Temple Construction: Amit Shah

In the evening, at an event to be held in Bhubaneswar, the home minister will launch the Odisha chapter of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 20 years as the head of a government-- from becoming the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 to being elected the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and again in 2019.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Home Ministry Politics Political Leadership Amit Shah Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether