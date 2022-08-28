Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Himanta Meets Governor, Apprises Him Of Development Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi to apprise him of the development initiatives in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 8:37 pm

Sarma met the government at Raj Bhawan and held discussions on several issues concerning the state's development, an official statement said.

The two leaders discussed several issues concerning the state, including education.

The chief minister apprised Mukhi of schemes that the government is taking for the welfare of all sections of the people.

They also discussed the development initiatives for the empowerment of the people of the state, the statement said.

(Inputs from PTI)

