Himanta Inaugurates New Infrastructure Projects At GMCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated several infrastructure projects at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Speaking on the occasion, he said the new facilities will help the GMCH perform its varied roles, from being a medical college to a hospital, more efficiently.

It will also go a long way in helping the government realise its long-term plans for GMCH, Sarma added.

Referring to a new medical college coming up in Guwahati, the chief minister said the city getting two medical colleges will ensure better resource utilisation and hassle-free treatment for patients.

He also announced that the GMCH’s students’ longstanding demand for a playground will be taken up on a priority basis.

Among the buildings inaugurated by the chief minister is a 156-bedded guest house, built under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

A state-of-the-art 450-seat capacity college auditorium built with partial financial support from Oil India Limited, a new addition to Hostel number- 4, a nurses’ quarter and the Principal’s residential quarter was also opened by Sarma.

-With PTI Input