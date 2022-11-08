Himachal Pradesh Trusts Modi, Rebels Not A Problem: JP Nadda Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

Just four days before voting commences in the crucial, high-stakes election in Himachal Pradesh, BJP National President JP Nadda who has been camping in Shimla exuded confidence about the BJP winning the upcoming election and reversing the 'riwaz' of alternating governments every five years.

Before he flew to Delhi for a meeting on ticket distribution for upcoming MCD polls as well as Assembly polls in Gujarat, Nadda spoke to Outlook's Ashwani Sharma about the BJP’s prospects in his home state.

You are directly involved in the BJP's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh for the past 10 days. What is the feedback?

Riwaaz badal raha hai ( custom is changing). We will form the next government. It’s going to be a comfortable win. I will reveal the exact number of seats two days later.

There are 21 rebels this time, quite an unsual situation for the BJP. Are you not worried?

I don’t visualise any problem from the rebels. The situation is unusual, it is true, but not alarming. One reason was the electoral environment. Everyone had some aspiration to contest the poll because they knew the party was staging a come-back. We tried to persuade them but they chose to contest on their own. It’s alright.

Don’t they play a spoiler for the polls?

I don’t think so. You know we are a cadre-based party. Our cadres will support only those having “lotus” as a symbol on the EVMs.

The BJP seems to be facing big pushback with the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Is it a big poll issue?

There is no problem with OPS. It’s an issue, but not an “election issue” as our opponents are presenting, rather misrepresenting it to be. The employees know that only a double-engine government of the BJP can solve this vexed issue. We are also making continuous efforts in this regard.

So, what’s the biggest issue in Himachal for this election?

Double-engine government. Himachal Pradesh is very lucky to have Narendra Modi as Prime Minister at the centre. Whatever he does for the state comes from his heart. He is always at ease to do more for the state. Do you think AIIMS Bilaspur could have come up without his blessings? Even the bulk drug park, medical device park, four-lane projects, and Vande Bharat train are all thanks to him.

The double engine includes the Jai Ram Thakur government as well. Congress says one engine has failed.

Whatever progress the state has achieved during the past five years, it’s because of Jai Ram Thakur. He has provided excellent leadership. The state attaining the first rank in Covid-19 vaccination twice is marvelous. He has done it despite the geographical and climatic challenges in taking vaccination doses to remote Himachali areas like Malana, Bara-Bhangal, Lahaul-Spiti, and Dodra-Kawar that even lack road connectivity.

Moreover, the Kiratpur-Bilaspur railway line work was struck-up after land acquisitions were completed under CM Thakur. By 2024, the railway line will be laid.

Jai Ram Thakur is the face of the party to lead it to the polls but will he also be the Chief Minister again?

That’s quite understandable. He will be Chief Minister as we are forming the next government.

Why did you bring in Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue in your ‘Sankalp -Patra” (Manifesto)?

That’s BJP’s core issue. This is your commitment. We want uniformity in the civil code. The BJP-ruled states have been told to adopt it as per their mandate.

How is your ‘Sankalp patra’ different than Congress’s Pratigya-Patra?

Whatever we have said in the document is very well thought over. We have done a thorough exercise, unlike Congress which has no data on beneficiaries or financial burden. A few things like 33 percent reservation for women in jobs is our commitment. Rs 3,000 annual help to farmers in addition to Rs 6,000 per year given to PM Kissan Samman Nidhi is also a commitment. There are 11 such commitments besides 11 resolutions for women's empowerment (Stri Shakti Sankalp). Our promises are backed with statistics and we will deliver on them.

Do you think congress will be able to give a tough fight in the polls?

The people have faith in the leadership of Modi ji. He had won the confidence of the people. Jai Ram Thakur has further cemented that faith among the people. That's why we are saying time and again that we will change 'Raj Nahi Rivaj Badlenge'.

Any predictions for Gujarat?

PM Modi has changed the way of politics of the country, the way governments work, and political culture. We will form the government in Himachal Pradesh as well as Gujarat. We are sure we can win comfortably.