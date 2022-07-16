Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Home National

Himachal Pradesh Records 428 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Fresh cases came out of 3,682 samples that were tested. A 75-year-old man died due to the disease in Mandi district. The state recorded as many as 2,876 new cases in last 10 days. 

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 7:40 pm

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 428 fresh Covid-19 cases, officials said, adding that the death toll increased to 4,129 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease. 

They said the fresh cases came out of 3,682 samples that were tested. A 75-year-old man died due to the disease in Mandi district. The state recorded as many as 2,876 new cases in last 10 days. 

With this, the state's Covid-19 tally climbed to 2,89,781, officials said. There are 2,310 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from 2,043 on Friday, they said.

As many as 160 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,83,323, they said.  

(With PTI Inputs)

