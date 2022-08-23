Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur And Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Address Four Functions On State's Diamond Jubilee

The Chief Minister will preside over two functions in Solan's Kunihar and Shimla's Baloh at 11 am and 3 pm respectively. The functions are being held in Solan, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Una districts on 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh today.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur PTI



Updated: 23 Aug 2022 7:31 am

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur will on Tuesday address four functions on the state's Diamond Jubilee, officials said.

The functions are being held in Solan, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Una districts on 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will preside over two functions in Solan's Kunihar and Shimla's Baloh at 11 am and 3 pm respectively, they added.

Similarly, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will attend functions at Bumbloo in Hamirpur district and Bangana in Una district at 11 am and 2 pm respectively as the chief guest. 

