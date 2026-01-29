Highest Deaths Due To TB Among People Aged 25-44: Delhi Government Report

A total of 21,090 people aged 25-44 died due to tuberculosis in hospitals and other institutions, making it the most affected age bracket.

tuberculosis in delhi
The data analysed from 2005 to 2024 showed that a total of 65,985 people died due to tuberculosis, which peaked in 2024 with 5,093 fatalities. The lowest number of deaths in the last 20 years was recorded in 2007 at 2,516. Photo: File photo
People aged 25 to 44 account for the highest number of fatalities linked to Tuberculosis in the national capital in the past two decades, according to a report from the Delhi government.

The data analysed from 2005 to 2024 showed that a total of 65,985 people died due to tuberculosis, which peaked in 2024 with 5,093 fatalities. The lowest number of deaths in the last 20 years was recorded in 2007 at 2,516.

A total of 21,090 people aged 25-44 died due to tuberculosis in hospitals and other institutions, making it the most affected age bracket. Male deaths accounted for roughly 67 per cent, totalling 14,222, and the remaining 6,868 were women, the data showed.

This was followed closely by the 45–64 age group, which recorded 20,862 deaths. Men accounted for more than 36 per cent of deaths in this category. The data indicate that tuberculosis occurrence among men aged 45–64 was roughly three times higher than among women in the same age bracket.

Age-wise trends show that after the 25–44 group, people aged 45–64 and 15–24 were the next most affected.

Institutional deaths consistently formed a large share, ranging between nearly 80 per cent and 91 per cent of total tuberculosis deaths during these years. In 2024 alone, 4,416 institutional deaths were reported, compared to 2,018 in 2007.

Among the total number of deaths, children aged 14 and below accounted for 4,812 institutional deaths, while 9,348 deaths were reported among those aged 65 and above.

Among women, the proportion of tuberculosis deaths occurring in the 25–44 age group was nearly 30 per cent, reflecting the disease’s impact on young and middle-aged women.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Meet Ghonia, National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, Delhi, said malnutrition and anaemia aggravate the majority of deaths in women with TB and affect mostly women from lower socio-economic groups.

“Factors like menstruation, which results in anaemia, impact the overall health of the patient, ultimately reducing immunity and resulting in fatality,” Ghonia said.

Doctors said the cases of MultiDrug-Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) are growing at an alarming rate, resulting in more fatalities.

“Cases of MDR-TB cases are harder to treat, especially where a patient has comorbidities, whereas Drug-sensitive TB cases are easier to treat in comparison," Ghonia said.

“Air pollution is one of the leading causes which exacerbate this illness, and especially where a patient is suffering with comorbidities and overall has low immunity and weaker lungs,” he added.

