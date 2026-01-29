Highest Deaths Due To TB Among People Aged 25-44: Delhi Government Report

The data analysed from 2005 to 2024 showed that a total of 65,985 people died due to tuberculosis, which peaked in 2024 with 5,093 fatalities. The lowest number of deaths in the last 20 years was recorded in 2007 at 2,516. Photo: File photo

