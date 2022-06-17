Here Is Why ‘Agniveers’ Recruitment In Central Armed Police Forces Would Be A Daunting Task

The various wings of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have received no clear directions on whether they should proceed with the recruitment process under the 'Agnipath' scheme, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that ‘Agniveers’ would be given preference.

According to the report by NDTV, at present over 73,000 posts are vacant in five wings of the paramilitary forces. It includes vacant posts in the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Shastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The report quoting Home Ministry data stated 73,219 posts are vacant in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

It also said 18,124 posts are also vacant in police forces in Union Territories.

The report further added that, at present, as per rules, there is a 10 per cent quota for ex-servicemen in CAPFs and the requirements for the CAPFs are different.

The soldiers in ITBP, BSF, SSB and CISF have different duties, such as border patrolling, tracking smuggling of drugs, cattle and arms, managing law and order during elections and protests, VVIP security, frisking passengers in metros and at airports, etc, it said, adding that none of these are part of the armed forces' profile.

The report quoting officials said the induction of 'Agniveers' in CAPFs was a ‘total surprise as most of the times the government initiates discussion or some pilot project to see how it progresses’.

The 10-lakh-strong CAPF is one of the largest employment generating agencies under the home ministry, it added.