Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places In Rajasthan

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Rajasthan in a 24-hour period ending on Tuesday morning. Barmer recorded 130 mm rainfall while Atru in Baran received 98 mm rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The department has forecast moderate to heavy rains in some areas under Jodhpur, Udaipur and Kota divisions and light to moderate rains in Ajmer and Jaipur divisions on Tuesday.

The rainfall activities will reduce from Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the north-western parts of the state from June 17 to June 19 due to a western disturbance, according to the IMD.



(With PTI Inputs)