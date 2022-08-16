Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Heavy Rains In Parts Of North, South Gujarat, Catchment Areas Of Narmada Dam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast  widespread light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Gujarat in the next 24 hours with 'heavy to heavy rainfall' in isolated areas and `extremely heavy' rainfall in some districts of south and north Gujarat regions, Saurashtra and Kutch till Thursday morning.

The Statue of Unity over the Narmada river
Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Sardar Sarovar dam in Narmada district photoa_m / Shutterstock.com

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 9:54 pm

Heavy rains lashed parts of north and south Gujarat on Tuesday with the Tapi, Banaskantha and Valsad districts receiving over 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours since morning, officials said. A downpour in Ahmedabad city in the evening caused waterlogging, slowing down the traffic.

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Sardar Sarovar dam in Narmada district caused its level to rise to 134.65 metres around 8 pm, below the full reservoir level of 138.68 metres, officials said. It also received heavy inflow of water from Omkareshwar and Indira Dams in Madhya Pradesh. 

As of 8 pm, it had received 2.30 lakh cusec water, with 23 gates opened to 2.90 metres to release 4.50 lakh cusec water in riverbed powerhouse and turbines, officials said. More than 30 tehsils received over 50 mm of rainfall during the day, mainly in the districts of Tapi, Banaskantha, Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Mehsana, Dang, Aravalli, Surat, Mahisagar and Patan, said a release issued by the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC).

Shamlaji in Aravalli district reported a landslide which affected the  traffic on a national highway connecting Gujarat to Rajasthan. Rainfall also caused swelling of rivers in several districts.

(With PTI inputs)

