Saturday, May 14, 2022
Heatwave: Delhi Sees Its Hottest Day Of Season As Temperature Crosses 47*C In Parts Of City

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2*C, highest so far this season.

A man covers himself in a hot summer day in Delhi PTI photo

Updated: 14 May 2022 7:19 pm

The national capital Delhi turned into a hot cauldron on Saturday as temperatures in parts of the city reached 47.2*C. 

While the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2*C, the mercury in Mungeshpur soared to an unbearable high of 47.2*C and 47*C at Najafgarh — at least seven notches above normal.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was also five notches above normal and the highest this season so far. It was 42.5*C on Friday.

Delhi saw the mercury rise to 46.9*C at Sports Complex, 46.4*C at Pitampura, 45.8*C at Jafarpur and 45.4*C at Ridge and Ayanagar.

Weather forecasters said the heatwave spell is set to worsen on Sunday. An "orange" alert has been issued to caution people about a severe heatwave on Sunday. The India Meteorological Deparment uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

However, cloudy skies and thunder may provide some relief from the intense heat next week.

This is the fifth heatwave — one in March and three in April — in Delhi this summer season.

With scanty rainfall owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2*C.

A heatwave at the end of the month had sent the mercury soaring to 46-47*C in several parts of the city.

The capital got a miniscule 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm. March saw nil rainfall against a normal of 15.9 mm.

The IMD had predicted above normal temperatures in May.

(With PTI inputs)

