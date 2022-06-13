Heatwave Continues In Delhi As Mercury Soars Past 46*C, Relief Expected Later This Week

Delhi continued to be under a heat spell on Monday as maximum temperature in parts of the national capital soared past 46*C, with relief only expected from Wednesday when pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up.

While the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7*C, four notches above normal, the mercury at Najafgarh touched 46.6*C. Other station to record severe temperatures were Mungeshpur with 46.3*C, Sports Complex with 46*C, and Ridge station with 45.5*C.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded the highest night temperature on a June day in four years at 32.8*C.

However, relief is expected later this week as pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.

Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of 42*C and above on 26 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42*C or above on 30 days. The number of such days was 35 in 2010, the highest in the 1951-2022 period, the data showed.

The city has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49.2*C, all-time highest in Delhi.

The latest heatwave spell began on June 2 amid the absence of strong western disturbances and an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies and a drizzle in Delhi on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 43*C.

The mercury will dip to 41*C by Wednesday and a major respite from the scorching heat is likely from June 16, according to the IMD.

Thundershowers, cloudy sky, gusty winds and light rainfall are predicted on the coming weekend. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may dip to 36*C by Sunday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said, "The pre-monsoon activity will become stronger in north India, barring west Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, from June 19-20. The monsoon will continue to progress simultaneously. The rain deficit will be compensated for."

Since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, Delhi has not recorded any rainfall. Usually, it receives 13.8 mm of rainfall in the first 13 days of the month.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

(With PTI inputs)