National

Heat Stroke Relief: Ice Bath Technique at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

In the face of a heatwave that saw temperatures soar to 50 degrees, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi set up a special unit for heat stroke patients. Using immersion cooling technology, unconscious patients were submerged in icy water, their body temperatures lowered from a dangerous 104 degrees Fahrenheit to a safer 102. This solution proved more effective than paracetamol injections, offering a lifeline during this crisis.