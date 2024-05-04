National

Karnataka: SIT Takes JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Into Custody In Kidnapping Case

The JD(S) legislator was taken into custody by the SIT from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's house in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him.

PTI
Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday took Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna into custody by in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him. As per reports, the JD(S) legislator was taken into custody by the SIT from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's house.

The development took place soon after Revanna's request for interim protection from arrest in a kidnapping case was rejected by a local court. Revanna has been brought to CID office in Bengaluru for further investigation.

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna | - X/@iPrajwalRevanna
About the kidnapping case

The JD(S) MLA is facing a kidnapping case following allegations that his associate, Satish Babanna, abducted a 20-year-old man's mother. As per reports, the complainant along with his mother used to work as house help at Revanna's farmhouse.

It has been told that the woman was allegedly kidnapped from her home on April 29 by Babanna and was held captive at the farmhouse belonging to MLA's close assistant Rajasekhar in Kalenalli.

Later, the woman was rescued by Karnataka Police.

The case has been filed under Section 364A (kidnap) and Section 365 (forceful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against HD Revanna and non-bailable sections were invoked by Karnataka Police.

JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna | - PTI
This development came amid an esalating row over HD Revanna's son Prajwal Revanna's involvement in an alleged sex tape case as several videos of him sexually abusing women have gone viral.

