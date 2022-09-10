Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HC Rejects Plea To Introduce Online Hearing In Waqf Tribunal

The writ petition was filed by A Syed Kaleesha for a direction to the authorities concerned to upload the case status, orders and cause-list of Tamil Nadu Waqf Tribunal cases in e-Courts or in any of the portals or websites. 

Madras High Court
Madras High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 7:03 pm

The first bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a PIL plea to introduce online filing and virtual hearing of cases in the Tamil Nadu Waqf Tribunal. The direction, as prayed for by the petitioner, cannot be given, the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala said on September 9. 

Physical hearing is the normal course and the exception is virtual hearing, that too, on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. It further depends on the availability of the facility for it. The counsel for the Waqf Board states that the tribunal concerned is not equipped with the requisite infrastructure for permitting virtual hearing. 

"Hence, we do not find any reason to issue the direction of the nature sought by the petitioner," the judges said.

The bench, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum seeking inclusion of the Waqf Tribunal under the e-Court project.

The writ petition was filed by A Syed Kaleesha for a direction to the authorities concerned to upload the case status, orders and cause-list of Tamil Nadu Waqf Tribunal cases in e-Courts or in any of the portals or websites. 

He contended there is only one such tribunal in Tamil Nadu and in the absence of an e-court facility, the litigants and counsel are put to great hardship.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Go Elsewhere, Don't Disturb Estranged Wife, Children: Madras HC

Comparing Wife With Other Women And Taunting Her Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Madras HC

Removal Of Mangalsutra By Wife Is Mental Cruelty Of Highest Order To Husband: Madras HC

Tags

National Madras High Court Waqf Tribunal Online Hearings Justice Judicary Chennai
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup