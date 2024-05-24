National

Haryana: 7 Killed, 25 Others Injured After Truck Rams Into Mini Bus In Ambala

At least 25 others have been injured in the accident which took place late on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway.

Screengrab from X/ @ANI
Visuals from the scene of the accident. Photo: Screengrab from X/ @ANI
info_icon

At least seven people were killed and 25 others were injured after a truck rammed into a traveller mini bus in Haryana's Ambala late on Thursday.

The incident took place on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway, said Dr Kaushal Kumar, Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt.

Just last week, nine persons were burnt alive and 15 others were left injured after a tourist bus caught fire in the state's Nuh area.

The incident had taken place around 2 m on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Around 60 people were aboard the bus, all residents of Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana.

All of these people were returning from religious pilgrimages from Mathura and Vrindavan. Sadar Tauru Station House Officer, Inspector Jitendra Kumar, had said that all the injured were stable.

