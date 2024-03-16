A blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Hryana's Rewari injured at least forty workers who were immediately rushed to hospitals with burn injuries, said police.
No casualty was reported yet, a senior officer said.
According to Civil Surgeon Dr Surender Yadav, “We received information about a boiler blast at a factory and immediately sent an ambulance to the site. 23 patients are admitted to our hospital and they are in stable condition. One patient was seriously injured, so he was referred to a hospital in Rohtak.”
According to the officials, the incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.