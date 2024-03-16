National

Haryana: 40 Injured In Blast At Spare Parts Factory In Rewari, No Casualty Reported

According to the officials, the incident took place at Haryana's Rewari around 5.50 pm on Saturday when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police. Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

Advertisement
O
Outlook Web Desk
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Hryana's Rewari injured at least forty workers who were immediately rushed to hospitals with burn injuries, said police.

No casualty was reported yet, a senior officer said.

According to Civil Surgeon Dr Surender Yadav, “We received information about a boiler blast at a factory and immediately sent an ambulance to the site. 23 patients are admitted to our hospital and they are in stable condition. One patient was seriously injured, so he was referred to a hospital in Rohtak.”

According to the officials, the incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police.

Advertisement

Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement