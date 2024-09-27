National

Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh

Outlook spoke with Congress candidate and former MLA Sumita Singh, one of the 51 women fielded by major parties in Haryana. Singh, who won the Karnal seat in 2005 and 2009 but lost in 2014 when she contested from Assandh, is now returning to contest from Karnal. This time, she faces BJP candidate Jagmohan Anand, a former media coordinator to ex-Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Singh is confident about her chances, stating that "people of Karnal have witnessed no major change in the past ten years, even as it has been a CM city." Karnal, once Khattar's stronghold, has now become a key battleground ahead of the October 5 elections, which will decide the fate of 90 assembly seats across the state.