Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Haryana CM Celebrates Diwali With Villagers In Morni

Villagers gave Manohar Lal Khattar a warm reception and offered him sweets on his arrival, it said. Addressing the villagers, the chief minister said Morni, which is a hilly area in Haryana, is being developed from the point of view of tourism. 

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 8:38 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Diwali with villagers of Marog village at Morni in Panchkula district, an official statement said. He also extended warm wishes to the people of state on Diwali and expressed happiness on celebrating the festival of lights in a remote village, it added.

Villagers gave Khattar a warm reception and offered him sweets on his arrival, it said. Addressing the villagers, the chief minister said Morni, which is a hilly area in Haryana, is being developed from the point of view of tourism. 

Adventure activities have been started in Morni's Tikkartal. Apart from this, a home stay policy has been implemented in Morni due to which new employment opportunities have been created for the local residents, he added. 

He said Morni is a hilly area bordering Himachal Pradesh and has immense potential for tourism. All necessary facilities are being provided by the state government to the tourists coming here so that their footfall in this area increases, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Diwali Festival Marog Village Panchkula District Morni's Tikkartal Himachal Pradesh State Government

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained