‘Hackers Demanded $400’: NCP Leader Supriya Sule After Her Phone, WhatsApp Hacked

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said on Monday that she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded $400 from her team by sending a message following the hacking of her WhatsApp account.
Baramati MP added,“The party general secretary Aditi Nalawade's WhatsApp was also hacked. Hackers demanded ₹10,000 from her. We tried to keep them engaged by agreeing to pay. They had even shared account details of a bank for transferring money.”
On Sunday, Sule announced that her phone and WhatsApp had been hacked and urged people not to contact her.
"Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help," the Lok Sabha MP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The NCP (SP) leader called the issue “very serious” adding that she has nothing to hide in her phone. She filed a complaint at Yavat police station and spoke to the superintendent of police Pankaj Deshmukh who assured her of a thorough investigation.
In a later post on Sunday, she said: “My phone and WhatsApp have started. The WhatsApp team provided valuable support. A big thank you to Team WhatsApp and Pune rural police for this. If anyone has messaged me in the meantime, I apologise for not being able to reply due to this technical glitch.”