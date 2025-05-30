Guwahati: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging In Several Areas | In Pics

Rescue personnel assist people in moving to a safer place from an area inundated with rainwater after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.
A woman carries a child as she wades through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.
Local residents use a rubber boat to shift from a flooded locality following heavy rainfall at Rukminigaon in Guwahati.
People wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.
School students wade through a waterlogged street at Anil Nagar following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.
Vehicles move through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.
A vegetable vendor caught in rains, in Guwahati, Assam.