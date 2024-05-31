National

No Vehicles To Be Stopped At Night, No Challans: Gurugram Police Issue New Guidelines

The decision comes after several complaints were received from drivers who were unnecessarily stopped and fined by traffic police personnel at night.

PTI
The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued new guidelines instructing officers not to stop vehicles or issue challans at night, except in extreme circumstances. The decision comes after several complaints were received from drivers who were unnecessarily stopped and fined by traffic police personnel at night.

According to a letter dated May 28, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Virendra Vij ordered traffic inspectors to ensure that no vehicles are stopped or fined at night, unless absolutely necessary under the Motor Vehicles Act. 

As reported by Asian News International news agency, the letter read: "Traffic Inspectors are ordered to command all the employees appointed under them in their jurisdiction that no vehicle should be stopped at night and no challan should be issued. If it is very necessary to issue a challan to a driver as per the M.V. Act, in that situation, the challan of that vehicle should be issued as per rules only after bringing it to the notice of the concerned gazetted officer/undersigned and obtaining permission."

"It has come to the notice of the undersigned that the traffic police personnel deployed at night are unnecessarily stopping the vehicles of common people and harassing them and are also unnecessarily issuing challans for vehicles."

The DCP warned of strict action against officers who fail to follow these rules, stating that "the orders should be strictly followed. In case of negligence and carelessness, strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned traffic police officer as per rules with immediate effect."

DCP has also informed that the traffic police will continue to be strict against drunk drivers at night so that no major accidents occur.

