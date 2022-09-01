Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Gurugram Admin Orders Structural Audit Of 17 High-rise Societies After Seven Months Of Roof Collapse

Following the sequential collapse of roofs of flats on seven floors of the Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 on February 10, residents of 58 societies had demanded a structural audit of their buildings.

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 9:39 am

Nearly seven months after the roof of a residential high-rise here collapsed leaving two people dead, the Gurugram administration has ordered structural audit of 17 high-rise societies in the city, a senior official said.

In the first phase, 17 high-rises are being audited and the work orders will be issued to the auditing firms from Monday, according to a press release by the district administration.

The audit will be completed within 45 days and the cost will have to be borne by the developer, it said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav held a joint meeting with the developers, members of the auditing firms, and residents of the societies on Wednesday.

Yadav said the administration has shortlisted four experienced firms and they will conduct visual inspections of the societies in the first phase.

The official also directed the developers of the 17 societies to submit the structural and architectural designs of the societies to the District Town Planner's office by Friday.

The developers that participated in the meeting included M3M (M3M Woodshire), DLF Universal Ltd.(Park Place), Raheja Developers (Raheja Atharva and Vedanta), Unitech Ltd (Uniworld Garden II), and Mahindra Lifespaces Aura Ltd (Mahindra Aura) among others.

While allotting the work, it will be ensured that the auditing firm and the developer of the society that is being inspected have not worked together in the past.

The residents will be informed about the firm that will carry out the audit in their society four to five days in advance.

